Weather Alert: Dangerous Storms Headed to Georgia This Weekend

Georgia residents face potentially life-threatening weather Saturday night through Sunday afternoon as a severe storm system moves across the state.
🌪️ What We Know: Meteorologists warn all severe hazards are possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out. The National Weather Service has issued a level 3 threat for Saturday and a level 2 threat for Sunday.
⏰ Timing Matters: The dangerous weather will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday afternoon.
🏠 Take Action: Find a windowless interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building where you can shelter quickly. Mobile homes do not provide adequate protection during severe weather.
🚨 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This storm system brings the highest severe weather threat the region has seen this season. The level 3 designation indicates significant danger to life and property.
📱 What’s Next: Continue monitoring weather updates throughout the weekend. Make your severe weather preparedness plan immediately and ensure everyone in your household knows where to go when warnings are issued.
B.T. Clark
