Temperatures across Georgia will climb through next week as a high-pressure system moves east from the Plains.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service Atlanta released a forecast Wednesday showing warmer weather starting this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will move east from the Plains over the weekend and into early next week. Atlanta will see highs of 46 degrees today, 57 degrees Friday, 53 degrees Saturday, 60 degrees Sunday, 68 degrees Monday, 70 degrees Tuesday, and 71 degrees Wednesday.

What’s Important: Most of north and central Georgia will see highs in the 60s and lower 70s next week. No rain is expected through next Wednesday.

What Happens Next: Temperatures will keep rising through Wednesday, February 11.