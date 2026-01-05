Georgia will see temperatures climb 15 to 25 degrees above average by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Atlanta is forecasting highs in the low 70s by the second half of the workweek. Atlanta’s temperatures will climb from 62°F Monday to 73°F by Friday.

What’s Important: The biggest temperature jumps come Wednesday through Friday, when highs will run 17 to 19 degrees above Atlanta’s average high of 54°F for early January.

The Forecast: Monday starts at 62°F, 8 degrees above average. Tuesday climbs to 67°F, 13 degrees above average. Wednesday hits 71°F, 17 degrees above average. Thursday reaches 72°F, 18 degrees above average. Friday peaks at 73°F, 19 degrees above average.

Dry weather continues through at least Friday. Temperatures drop by Sunday.