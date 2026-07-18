TYBEE ISLAND — Swimmers heading to Tybee Island today will find moderate surf and jellyfish in the water, according to Tybee Island Ocean Rescue.
What’s happening: Lifeguards raised yellow flags this morning, a sign that ocean conditions are moderate and people should think twice before wading in. Purple flags are flying alongside them, meaning jellyfish have been spotted in the area.
What this means for you: If you get stung, any lifeguard tower on the beach has a vinegar and water spray on hand. For the latest flag status, water conditions, and lifeguard coverage, check safebeachday.com/tybee-island before you head out.
Also today: Lifeguards ran spinal immobilization training this morning. The team is also hiring for seasonal positions and says anyone who can run and swim should apply.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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