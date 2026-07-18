What’s happening: Lifeguards raised yellow flags this morning, a sign that ocean conditions are moderate and people should think twice before wading in. Purple flags are flying alongside them, meaning jellyfish have been spotted in the area.

What this means for you: If you get stung, any lifeguard tower on the beach has a vinegar and water spray on hand. For the latest flag status, water conditions, and lifeguard coverage, check safebeachday.com/tybee-island before you head out.

Also today: Lifeguards ran spinal immobilization training this morning. The team is also hiring for seasonal positions and says anyone who can run and swim should apply.