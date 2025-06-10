Chatham County ranks 7th nationally for hurricane vulnerability, with most Georgia coastal areas facing severe storm threats according to a new study.

🌀 Why It Matters: Most hurricane-prone Georgia counties have experienced increasingly powerful storms, with 83% seeing Category 3 or stronger hurricanes in the past decade, putting residents and property at significant risk.

🌊 The Danger Zones: Coastal counties face the greatest hurricane threat, with Chatham County (Savannah) ranking 7th nationally among 318 FEMA-designated counties analyzed by LawnStarter.

“Have a hurricane plan in place now,” advises Gregory S. Jenkins, professor of meteorology at Penn State. “Know where your valuables are kept, and keep phone contacts and important documents in a Ziplock bag in case of flooding.”

🏠 Financial Impact: Georgia’s 23 hurricane-vulnerable counties account for $581 million in projected annual losses, representing 3% of the nation’s total hurricane-related financial damage.

🗺️ County Rankings: Six Georgia counties landed in the top 100 most vulnerable areas:

Chatham County (Savannah): 7th

Bryan County (Richmond Hill): 62nd

Liberty County (Hinesville): 53rd

Glynn County (Brunswick): 85th

Bulloch County (Statesboro): 97th

💨 Lower Risk Areas: Several inland counties showed more moderate hurricane vulnerability, including Grady County (245th), Dougherty County (265th), and Tift County (278th).

