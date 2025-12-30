Parts of Georgia are expected to see cold weather tonight through Tuesday morning, with low temperatures forecast to drop into the 20s. Officials are urging residents to take simple steps to protect homes, pets, and plants from the freeze.

What’s Happening: Temperatures tonight through Tuesday morning are expected to fall into the 20s in Georgia. At those temperatures, exposed water pipes can freeze and may burst if they are not protected.

Residence are urged to;

Cover and insulate exposed pipes

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses

Bring pets indoors

Protect sensitive plants

What’s Important: Covering and insulating exposed pipes and disconnecting outdoor hoses can help reduce the risk of frozen pipes and water damage. Bringing pets inside and covering or moving sensitive plants can help protect them from freezing temperatures.

How This Affects Real People: Home plumbing can be damaged if pipes freeze and burst, which can lead to costly repairs and water damage inside homes. Outdoor pets and unprotected plants may be harmed by temperatures in the 20s.

Catch Up Quick: Water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. When water inside a pipe freezes, it can expand and increase pressure inside the pipe, which can cause the pipe to crack or burst. Leaks can appear when temperatures rise and the ice melts. Insulating pipes and draining outdoor lines are common steps recommended before a freeze.