Gusty northwest winds and low humidity are creating elevated wildfire conditions across much of Georgia today, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph and relative humidity dropping as low as 20 percent through 7 p.m.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued special weather statements for counties across southeast, east-central, and central Georgia. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph combined with relative humidity between 20 and 30 percent are expected from late morning until sunset.

What’s Important: These weather conditions significantly increase the risk of wildfires spreading quickly if ignited. Areas north of Interstate 20 face higher fire danger because recent rainfall has been concentrated south of that corridor.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone planning outdoor burning today should check with local burn permitting authorities before proceeding. If burning is allowed, extreme caution is required due to the heightened fire risk.

The Path Forward: The special weather statements expire at 7 p.m. today as wind speeds decrease and humidity levels rise after sunset, reducing the immediate wildfire threat.