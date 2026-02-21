Listen to this post

A strong thunderstorm is moving east through six central Georgia counties at 60 mph, bringing winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 11:56 a.m. Saturday after radar detected the storm over Bolingbroke, about 9 miles northwest of Macon. Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Bibb, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties are affected. The storm is expected to impact Macon, Gray, Irwinton, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, and several smaller communities.

What’s Important: The storm may cause minor damage to tree limbs and blow around light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain could cause temporary street flooding in areas with poor drainage. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning poses a direct strike risk.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone outdoors should move inside immediately. Drivers should slow down due to possible hydroplaning and loss of vehicle control on wet roads.

The Path Forward: The storm is moving quickly through the region and conditions should improve as it passes. People should remain indoors until the storm clears their area.