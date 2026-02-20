Listen to this post

Strong thunderstorms moving across Georgia Friday morning are producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and could spawn brief tornadoes in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: Two separate storm systems are affecting different parts of the state. In west-central Georgia, a line of thunderstorms moving through Troup and Meriwether counties is producing 40 to 50 mph winds and showing signs of rotation that could produce brief tornadoes. In northeast Georgia, gusty showers are bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph to areas including Rabun, Habersham, and surrounding counties.

What’s Important: The storms in Troup and Meriwether counties pose a higher threat because radar has detected areas of localized rotation within the storm line, which can quickly produce tornadoes. The National Weather Service issued the alert at 7:21 a.m. and it expires at 7:45 a.m. The northeast Georgia storms, while less severe, can still knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

How This Affects Real People: People outdoors in the path of these storms should seek shelter immediately. The winds can damage tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects like trash cans and lawn furniture, and create hazardous conditions for anyone outside.

The Path Forward: Both storm systems are moving east at 40 mph and will continue to affect areas in their path through the morning. The alerts expire between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m., though conditions may remain unsettled as the systems move through.

Affected Areas: In west-central Georgia, the storms are affecting LaGrange, Greenville, Hogansville, and surrounding communities. In northeast Georgia, affected areas include Clayton, Clarkesville, Cornelia, and parts of the North Carolina border region including Hendersonville and Brevard. Residents in other areas are experiencing high winds this morning.