South Georgia is forecast to see near-record warmth today, March 10, before rain moves in later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

What’s Happening: The weather service released its forecast early this morning showing several South Georgia cities climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s today and Wednesday. Skies stay dry through Wednesday, then rain chances climb heading into the weekend.

What’s Important: Bainbridge and Valdosta are each forecast to reach 89 degrees today and 90 degrees Wednesday. Tifton is expected to hit 87 today and 88 Wednesday. Albany and Cuthbert are both forecast for 85 to 87 degrees across the two days.

By the Numbers: Thursday brings a sharp jump in rain chances across the region. Valdosta, Tallahassee, and Tifton each carry a 90% chance of rain that day. Bainbridge and Albany are at 85%. Most South Georgia cities show rain chances between 45% and 55% through the weekend.

The Path Forward: Temperatures fall quickly once the rain arrives. Bainbridge drops from 90 degrees Wednesday to 75 Thursday. Valdosta falls from 90 to 76. Most of the region settles into the low 70s by the end of the week before warming back into the low 80s over the weekend.