Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For North Georgia Counties

A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for 26 north Georgia counties until midnight tonight. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued the alert at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The watch covers a large portion of north Georgia, including mountain communities and areas along the Tennessee and North Carolina borders.

🗺️ Counties Involved: The severe weather threat spans 26 counties: Banks, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield.

🌩️ In Context: A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. These storms can produce damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

This watch comes during spring severe weather season, when temperature contrasts between warming air and lingering cool air masses create ideal conditions for strong storms.

⏭️ What’s Next: Residents should monitor local weather updates throughout the evening as conditions can change rapidly. The National Weather Service will issue warnings if severe thunderstorms develop within specific areas.

🛡️ Take Action: If you live in the affected counties:

Keep your phone charged and weather alerts enabled

Secure outdoor furniture and items that could blow away

Move vehicles under cover if possible

Stay indoors during storms and away from windows

Have flashlights ready in case of power outages

Never drive through flooded roadways

Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. No outdoor activity is worth risking your safety during severe weather.