Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Loom Over Georgia and the Southeast

Families and businesses across Georgia and the Southeast should prepare now. A powerful storm system is expected to move through the region early next week, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rain, and the potential for nighttime tornadoes.

⚠️ What’s Happening: AccuWeather meteorologists have identified a high-risk zone for severe weather on Tuesday, with tornadoes, large hail, and wind gusts reaching up to 90 miles per hour. The greatest threat spans from Texas to Mississippi, but the system will move into Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas by Wednesday.

🌪️ Why This Matters: Tornadoes that hit after dark are 2.5 times more deadly than those that strike during the day. Many people are asleep and unaware of warnings, making preparation critical. Families should have multiple ways to receive alerts—such as weather radios, phone apps, or text notifications.

🚗 Travel Impact: Drivers on I-10, I-20, and I-30 should expect hazardous conditions Tuesday through Wednesday night. Flight delays and cancellations are likely at major airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson.

📢 What Experts Say: AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warns that conditions are right for a severe outbreak. “Take time now to make sure your storm shelter or safe room is ready for use and stocked with snacks, bottled water, a first aid kit, and enough room for everyone in your home, including your pets.”

📅 What’s Next: The storm will intensify Tuesday night, with a squall line of strong thunderstorms expected across central and southern Georgia by Wednesday. The risk of isolated tornadoes remains through Wednesday night before the system moves offshore.

💡 Take Action:

Download the AccuWeather app for real-time warnings.

Have a safe place to go, such as a basement or interior room.

Charge phones and keep flashlights ready in case of power outages.

AccuWeather will release its official 2025 U.S. Tornado Forecast on Wednesday morning. A live media briefing is scheduled for March 5 at 10 a.m.