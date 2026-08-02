A stalled cold front is setting up a rough Sunday for a large part of Georgia, with strong thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and flooding possible through tonight.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service says the front will park itself over central Georgia this afternoon, triggering showers and thunderstorms that could spread widely across the region. The biggest concerns are damaging wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and heavy rain that could flood roads and low spots.

Timing: Storms could fire up as early as 11 a.m., but the most active stretch is expected between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

What this means for you: Turn around if you come across a flooded road. Go inside the moment you hear thunder.