Severe weather continues to pummel Georgia this weekend, leaving widespread power outages in its wake as utility crews race to restore electricity to affected communities.

Georgia Power has restored power to more than 190,000 customers since Saturday, according to company officials. The severe weather system brought high winds, heavy rains, and lightning across the state, causing significant damage in Athens, Alpharetta, Rome, and other communities.

The utility company’s rapid response has been aided by what they call “smart grid” technology, which allowed for remote restoration and switching in many locations even while storms were still active. Crews had been monitoring the weather system throughout the week and positioned resources to respond quickly once damage occurred.

But the threat isn’t over. Additional severe weather is expected Sunday, and officials warn that saturated ground conditions combined with high winds could bring down more trees and power lines. Damage assessment teams are already working to evaluate Saturday’s impact as the first phase of the restoration process.

Officials are urging residents to stay away from downed power lines, which may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. They stress that people should never attempt to remove tree branches from power lines themselves.

Standing water and saturated ground pose additional risks where downed lines may be present, as they could be electrified. Even chain link fences can conduct electricity over great distances if contacted by a downed line that’s out of sight.

For those driving in affected areas, Georgia law requires motorists to move over one lane when utility vehicles are stopped on the roadside.

The utility company also recommends that customers disconnect or turn off appliances that start automatically to avoid overloading circuits when power returns. Those using portable generators should follow manufacturer instructions carefully, avoid using them in enclosed spaces, and maintain electrical safety protocols.

As the weather system continues to move through Georgia, crews remain positioned to respond to new outages while working to complete restorations from Saturday’s damage. The combination of prepared crews and advanced grid technology has enabled the quick restoration of service to nearly 200,000 customers, but officials acknowledge that Sunday’s weather could create new challenges for both crews and customers across the state.

