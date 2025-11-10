Paulding County will honor military veterans Tuesday morning with a ceremony that has been moved indoors because of the weather.

What’s Happening: American Legion Post 111 in Dallas will host its 32nd annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Building at 2587 Scoggins Road in Dallas.

What’s Important: The ceremony was originally planned for outdoors but will now be held inside because of cold temperatures. Judge Matthew Rollins will speak at the event.

What Else: The Beulah Masonic Lodge will serve hot dogs and refreshments after the ceremony while supplies last.

