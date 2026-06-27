Georgia is heading into a dangerous stretch of heat that runs through at least Wednesday, with temperatures expected to peak at 103 degrees on Monday.

What’s Happening: Temperatures will climb each day through Monday before dropping slightly. High humidity will make it feel even hotter than the thermometer reads — what forecasters call the heat index, or “feels like” temperature.

Here’s the Metro Atlanta forecast day by day:

Saturday: 98°F high, feels like 92°F

Sunday: 100°F high, feels like 93°F

Monday: 103°F high, feels like 95°F

Tuesday: 101°F high, feels like 94°F

Wednesday: 99°F high, feels like 94°F

What’s New: Forecasters say it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees across the Metro through midweek — well above what the air temperature alone would suggest.

What This Means for You: If you’re spending time outside, drink water often and take regular breaks in the shade. Thunderstorms are possible during the week, but forecasters say they will only briefly cut through the heat.

The Path Forward: Temperatures stay at or above 99 degrees through Wednesday, with no significant relief in the forecast before then.