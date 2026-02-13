Listen to this post

Relative humidity will drop to 25 percent or less for at least four hours Friday afternoon and evening across most of north and central Georgia. The low humidity combined with dry fuels creates high fire danger conditions.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement covering 84 counties from Dade County in the northwest to Toombs County in the southeast. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The statement expires at 7 p.m. Friday.

What’s Important: Low humidity and dry fuels create conditions where fires can start and spread easily. The affected area covers most of north and central Georgia.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should check with local burn permitting authorities before burning outdoors. Anyone who burns outside should use extreme caution.

What Happens Next: The special weather statement expires at 7 p.m. Friday.

By the Numbers:

Relative humidity: 25 percent or less

Duration: 4 or more hours

Wind speed: 5 to 10 mph

Counties affected: 84

