Georgia residents are being urged to get ready for hurricane season before a storm is on the way, not after.

What’s happening: The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is underway, and the American Red Cross of Georgia is urging households to take four steps now to be ready.

Make a plan: Every household should have two plans: one for leaving home and one for staying put. An evacuation plan should cover where you will go, how you will get there, and where you will stay. A stay-at-home plan should focus on having enough supplies to get by without power, water, gas, phone, or internet for an extended stretch.

Build your kits: A go-kit should hold three days of food, water, medicine, and backup batteries or chargers for phones, CPAP machines, wheelchairs, or other devices you rely on. A stay-at-home kit should hold two weeks of food and water and, if possible, a one-month supply of medications and medical supplies. If you have pets, pack leashes, carriers, food, bowls, litter boxes, and a photo of yourself with your pet in case you get separated. If you have young children, include diapers, wipes, and formula.

Prepare your home: Secure anything outside that could be picked up by high winds. Trim or remove trees close enough to fall on the house. Cover windows with storm shutters or pre-cut plywood. Clean out your drains, gutters, and downspouts.

Download free apps: The Red Cross offers two free apps. The Red Cross Emergency app includes weather alerts from the National Weather Service and a tool to find nearby Red Cross shelters. The First Aid app gives guidance for common emergencies and helps you find the nearest hospital. Both are available in English and Spanish. Search “American Red Cross” in your phone’s app store or go to redcross.org/apps.

What they’re saying: “Being prepared is your best defense if an emergency occurs,” said Adelaide Kirk, the Red Cross of Georgia’s regional disaster officer. “Pack your go-kit. Get your supplies. Protect your household by being ready for whatever may happen.”