Dry air and strong winds will create dangerous conditions for fires across Georgia this afternoon and evening.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service warns that humidity levels will drop to 25% or lower for at least four hours today, with some areas seeing humidity as low as 15%. Northwest winds of 8 to 12 mph will make conditions worse.

What’s Important: These conditions make it extremely easy for fires to start and spread quickly. Dry vegetation across the state acts like kindling, meaning even a small spark could turn into a major wildfire.

What You Should Do: Check with your local authorities before burning anything outdoors today. If you must burn, use extreme caution and never leave fires unattended.

The Sources: National Weather Service.