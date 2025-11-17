Dry air and strong winds will create dangerous conditions for fires across Georgia this afternoon and evening.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service warns that humidity levels will drop to 25% or lower for at least four hours today, with some areas seeing humidity as low as 15%. Northwest winds of 8 to 12 mph will make conditions worse.
What’s Important: These conditions make it extremely easy for fires to start and spread quickly. Dry vegetation across the state acts like kindling, meaning even a small spark could turn into a major wildfire.
What You Should Do: Check with your local authorities before burning anything outdoors today. If you must burn, use extreme caution and never leave fires unattended.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.