High Fire Danger Across Georgia Through The Weekend

Dry air and low humidity are creating high fire danger conditions across north and central Georgia. A Fire Danger Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening. Officials urge residents to check with local burn authorities before lighting any outdoor fires.
💨 Looking Ahead: Saturday brings another round of high fire danger as a dry cold front moves in, bringing stronger northwest winds.
⚠️ Early Next Week: Fire danger could linger into Monday with dry fuels and low humidity. Then, by late Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front could trigger isolated thunderstorms—some of which may turn strong.
🔥 Take Action: Avoid outdoor burning, secure loose materials that could catch fire, and stay weather-aware in the days ahead.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.