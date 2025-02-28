High Fire Danger Across Georgia Through The Weekend

Dry air and low humidity are creating high fire danger conditions across north and central Georgia. A Fire Danger Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening. Officials urge residents to check with local burn authorities before lighting any outdoor fires.

💨 Looking Ahead: Saturday brings another round of high fire danger as a dry cold front moves in, bringing stronger northwest winds.

⚠️ Early Next Week: Fire danger could linger into Monday with dry fuels and low humidity. Then, by late Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front could trigger isolated thunderstorms—some of which may turn strong.

🔥 Take Action: Avoid outdoor burning, secure loose materials that could catch fire, and stay weather-aware in the days ahead.