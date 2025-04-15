Georgia’s Pollen Count is Up Again Today

Share

Georgia’s pollen count rose to 1,515 today, reaching the extreme range on the allergy scale. Tree pollen leads the assault on sinuses across the state, while grass and weed pollens remain at moderate levels. Mold activity is also registering in the moderate range, adding to respiratory concerns for sensitive individuals.

🤧 Why It Matters: This extreme pollen count affects millions of Georgians who suffer from seasonal allergies. The microscopic particles trigger symptoms like sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes that impact daily activities, work productivity, and quality of life. For those with asthma or respiratory conditions, these high levels can pose serious health risks.

🔢 By The Numbers: The current pollen count of 1,515 falls well within the extreme category, which typically begins at readings above 1,000. Tree pollen registers in the high range, while grass and weed pollens both show moderate readings. Mold spores are also present at moderate levels, creating a perfect storm for allergy sufferers.

🌲 In Context: April typically marks peak tree pollen season in Georgia, with oak, pine, and birch trees being major contributors. The yellow dust coating cars, outdoor furniture, and sidewalks is visible evidence of the pollen surge. Counts above 1,500 are considered particularly severe, even by Georgia’s notoriously high spring standards.

💧 Take Action: Allergy sufferers should limit outdoor activities during peak pollen hours, keep windows closed, change clothes after being outside, and rinse off before bed. Over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops can provide relief. Those with severe symptoms should consult their healthcare provider about prescription options or allergy shots.