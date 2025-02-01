Georgia Temperatures Will Skyrocket to 25 Degrees Above Average in February

While the groundhog will have his day tomorrow, human forecasters have already declared an early spring in Georgia. A burst of warmth is sweeping across Georgia, with temperatures well above average for early February. Residents should expect highs in the 70s in north Georgia and low 80s in central Georgia, the first half of February.

🌡️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says there’s more than a 90% chance that above-average temperatures will dominate the region between now and February 10.

According to a recent forecast update, high temperatures in north and central Georgia should be 20 to 25 degrees warmer than average the week of February 6. The prolonged period of warm weather is expected to continue through the first third of February.

🌟 What’s Next: Forecasts suggest the warmth could stick around for a while. While no extreme cold is expected, it’s always good to be prepared for temperature swings as winter winds down.