Georgia Temperatures Will Skyrocket to 25 Degrees Above Average in February

While the groundhog will have his day tomorrow, human forecasters have already declared an early spring in Georgia. A burst of warmth is sweeping across Georgia, with temperatures well above average for early February. Residents should expect highs in the 70s in north Georgia and low 80s in central Georgia, the first half of February.
🌡️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says there’s more than a 90% chance that above-average temperatures will dominate the region between now and February 10.
According to a recent forecast update, high temperatures in north and central Georgia should be 20 to 25 degrees warmer than average the week of February 6. The prolonged period of warm weather is expected to continue through the first third of February.
🌟 What’s Next: Forecasts suggest the warmth could stick around for a while. While no extreme cold is expected, it’s always good to be prepared for temperature swings as winter winds down.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.