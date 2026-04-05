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Georgians heading out for Easter Sunday plans should expect a wet morning and afternoon, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 4 p.m.

What’s Happening: Active storms are forecast to wind down after 4 p.m., but skies will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. The high will reach near 72 degrees.

By the Numbers: Winds out of the west will run 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

The Path Forward: Once the storms clear after 4 p.m., the rest of Easter Sunday should stay dry, though overcast.