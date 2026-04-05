Georgians heading out for Easter Sunday plans should expect a wet morning and afternoon, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 4 p.m.
What’s Happening: Active storms are forecast to wind down after 4 p.m., but skies will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. The high will reach near 72 degrees.
By the Numbers: Winds out of the west will run 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.
The Path Forward: Once the storms clear after 4 p.m., the rest of Easter Sunday should stay dry, though overcast.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.