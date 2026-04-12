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Georgia’s pollen count reached 667 grains per cubic meter of air on Sunday, landing in the High range, according to Atlanta’s only nationally certified pollen counting station.

What’s happening: Tree pollen is driving today’s count. Oak, Mulberry, Sycamore, Pine, and Walnut are the top contributors. Weed pollen from Mugwort and Sheep Sorrel is also present. Mold activity is rated Low.

By the numbers: The High range for tree pollen runs from 90 to 1,499 grains per cubic meter, putting Sunday’s count of 667 in the middle of that band. April started much worse. The count hit 3,640 on April 1, which falls in the Extreme range, defined as 1,500 or above. It has trended lower since then, though brief spikes hit 1,310 on April 8 and 1,443 on April 9.

What’s confirmed: The daily count measures pollen grains found in one cubic meter of air over the previous 24 hours. The station that produces Atlanta’s count is certified by the National Allergy Bureau, which sets standards for pollen and mold monitoring. It is the only certified station in the Atlanta area.

The path forward: Counts this month have swung sharply, from a low of 368 on April 10 to a high of 3,640 on April 1. Tree pollen season in the Atlanta area typically continues through spring, so additional high-count days remain possible.