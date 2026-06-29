A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight across parts of southeast Georgia, where the heat index could reach 109 degrees.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.” Often people will cite the heat index as the actual temperature. It may not be the actual temperature, but it is actually what the weather feels like.

What’s happening: The advisory covers Wayne, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton, and Ware counties. High temperatures combined with heavy humidity put residents at risk of heat illness.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of water, stay inside where it’s air conditioned, and stay out of the sun. Check on family and neighbors.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks in the shade or somewhere cool. If someone is overcome by the heat, get them to a cool, shaded spot right away. Heat stroke is a medical emergency — call 911.

The path forward: The advisory expires at 7 p.m. tonight.