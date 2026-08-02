SNELLVILLE — A man was shot and killed in a Snellville parking lot just after midnight Sunday. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
What happened: Officers on patrol heard gunshots near 3541 Stone Mountain Hwy and responded to the parking lot there. They spotted a man running from the area and arrested him. In the lot, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What’s still unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name, saying they are waiting until his family has been told of his death.
The path forward: Detectives are talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or go to stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. The case number is GP260052244.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.