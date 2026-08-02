What happened: Officers on patrol heard gunshots near 3541 Stone Mountain Hwy and responded to the parking lot there. They spotted a man running from the area and arrested him. In the lot, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s still unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name, saying they are waiting until his family has been told of his death.

The path forward: Detectives are talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or go to stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. The case number is GP260052244.