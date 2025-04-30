Susan Holmes, Former State Representative and Monticello Mayor, Dies at 76

Share

Susan Holmes, a former state lawmaker and the first woman to serve as mayor of Monticello, has died. She was 76.

Holmes served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2023, representing portions of Middle Georgia during her time in the General Assembly. She was widely recognized for her work on behalf of rural communities and her long-standing involvement in local government.

Before joining the legislature, Holmes served as mayor of Monticello for 12 years. She also held a federal post as Georgia’s executive director of the Farm Service Agency, appointed during the administration of President George W. Bush.

Governor Brian Kemp called Holmes a “dear friend and a great servant of the people.” He offered condolences to her family and said she had served the people of Georgia with “integrity and grace”

Holmes earned a degree in business education from the University of Georgia and spent much of her early career in teaching and postal work. She was a lifelong resident of Jasper County and remained active in civic and community affairs throughout her life.