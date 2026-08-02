A car spun out on a rain-slicked Candler County road Saturday, and what deputies found at the scene led to two arrests.
What happened: Heavy rain caused a vehicle to hydroplane. When deputies responded to the crash, they found suspected illegal drugs.
What’s new: Two people are now in custody. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still open.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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