Cold air is sweeping across North Georgia, and several school districts are keeping students home.
Four counties have announced changes to their schedules as frigid temperatures move into the region.
Fannin County Schools will move to virtual learning for students. The district is asking directors, administrators and 12-month personnel to report on a two-hour delay if it is safe to do so, according to the school system.
Union County Schools will also operate on a virtual learning schedule.
Towns County Schools have made the same decision, moving classes online for the day.
Dawson County Schools are already out of session for Veterans Day observances. The district has not announced any additional schedule changes.
The cold snap is expected to bring some of the lowest temperatures North Georgia has seen this season.
School officials in the affected counties made the call to switch to remote instruction as a precaution, keeping students off potentially icy roads and out of the cold during morning commutes.
We will keep you updated on additional school closures as the freezing weather and snowfall continue.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.