Cold air is sweeping across North Georgia, and several school districts are keeping students home.

Four counties have announced changes to their schedules as frigid temperatures move into the region.

Fannin County Schools will move to virtual learning for students. The district is asking directors, administrators and 12-month personnel to report on a two-hour delay if it is safe to do so, according to the school system.

Union County Schools will also operate on a virtual learning schedule.

Towns County Schools have made the same decision, moving classes online for the day.

Dawson County Schools are already out of session for Veterans Day observances. The district has not announced any additional schedule changes.

The cold snap is expected to bring some of the lowest temperatures North Georgia has seen this season.

School officials in the affected counties made the call to switch to remote instruction as a precaution, keeping students off potentially icy roads and out of the cold during morning commutes.

We will keep you updated on additional school closures as the freezing weather and snowfall continue.