Get ready to bundle up. Freezing temperatures are heading to Georgia Monday night into Tuesday morning.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service Atlanta warns widespread freezing conditions will hit the state. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s across Georgia, with wind chill making it feel even colder in the teens.

What’s Important: The cold snap means you need to take action now to protect your home, family and pets. Kids waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning will face dangerously cold conditions.

How to Prepare: Weather officials urge Georgians to remember the four P’s:

Pets: Keep your pets indoors where it’s warm and dry.

Keep your pets indoors where it’s warm and dry. Pipes: Cover and protect any exposed water pipes to prevent freezing and bursting.

Cover and protect any exposed water pipes to prevent freezing and bursting. Plants: Bring outdoor plants inside.

Bring outdoor plants inside. People: Check in on neighbors and friends, especially elderly residents.

The Sources: National Weather Service.