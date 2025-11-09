Get ready to bundle up. Freezing temperatures are heading to Georgia Monday night into Tuesday morning.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service Atlanta warns widespread freezing conditions will hit the state. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s across Georgia, with wind chill making it feel even colder in the teens.
What’s Important: The cold snap means you need to take action now to protect your home, family and pets. Kids waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning will face dangerously cold conditions.
How to Prepare: Weather officials urge Georgians to remember the four P’s:
- Pets: Keep your pets indoors where it’s warm and dry.
- Pipes: Cover and protect any exposed water pipes to prevent freezing and bursting.
- Plants: Bring outdoor plants inside.
- People: Check in on neighbors and friends, especially elderly residents.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.