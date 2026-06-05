With summer in full swing, Johns Creek police want parents to have a conversation with their teens before anyone heads to the Chattahoochee River.
What’s Happening: The Johns Creek Police Department says the river can turn dangerous fast when a dam upstream releases water. Levels rise quickly, currents get strong, and a spot that looked perfectly safe can become a hazard in minutes.
What’s Important: Police say teens make better decisions when they know what to look for ahead of time. The department says parents should cover five things before their kids head out:
- Check the dam release schedule.
- Wear a life jacket, even for strong swimmers.
- Listen for warning sirens.
- Watch for rising water.
- Leave immediately if conditions change.
The Path Forward: Real-time river conditions are available through the National Park Service at nps.gov/chat/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Not in My Backyard: Marietta residents outraged over massive data center already greenlit next door
- Police arrest man who pulled gun in Chatham County road rage dispute
- Two arrested after drive-by shooting in Columbus
- Macon airport gets state grant to extend runway
- Road rage shooting on Woodstock Road: What we know