With summer in full swing, Johns Creek police want parents to have a conversation with their teens before anyone heads to the Chattahoochee River.

What’s Happening: The Johns Creek Police Department says the river can turn dangerous fast when a dam upstream releases water. Levels rise quickly, currents get strong, and a spot that looked perfectly safe can become a hazard in minutes.

What’s Important: Police say teens make better decisions when they know what to look for ahead of time. The department says parents should cover five things before their kids head out:

Check the dam release schedule.

Wear a life jacket, even for strong swimmers.

Listen for warning sirens.

Watch for rising water.

Leave immediately if conditions change.

The Path Forward: Real-time river conditions are available through the National Park Service at nps.gov/chat/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.