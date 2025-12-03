Georgia residents should prepare for freezing weather tonight as temperatures drop to around 30 degrees.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service forecasts a low of 30 degrees tonight with partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds will blow 5 to 10 mph before becoming light after midnight, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph.

What’s Next: Wednesday morning will bring patchy fog before 9 a.m., but conditions will improve with mostly sunny skies and highs near 55 degrees. Wednesday night temperatures will drop again to around 31 degrees.

The Sources: National Weather Service.