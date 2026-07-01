A heat advisory is in effect today for 11 counties across north and northwest Georgia, with conditions expected to feel as hot as 106 degrees.

What’s happening: The advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. and covers Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Cherokee, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, and South Fulton counties. The heat index, which measures what the air actually feels like when you factor in humidity, is expected to hit 106 degrees.

Health risk: The combination of heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can bring on heavy sweating, weakness, and dizziness. Heat stroke is more serious and can be life-threatening.

What to do: Officials recommend:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside in air conditioning

Stay out of direct sun

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Keep strenuous outdoor activity to early morning or evening

Check on others: Residents are urged to check on neighbors and relatives, especially anyone who may not have air conditioning at home.