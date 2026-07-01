A heat advisory is in effect today for 11 counties across north and northwest Georgia, with conditions expected to feel as hot as 106 degrees.
What’s happening: The advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. and covers Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Cherokee, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, and South Fulton counties. The heat index, which measures what the air actually feels like when you factor in humidity, is expected to hit 106 degrees.
Health risk: The combination of heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can bring on heavy sweating, weakness, and dizziness. Heat stroke is more serious and can be life-threatening.
What to do: Officials recommend:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay inside in air conditioning
- Stay out of direct sun
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Keep strenuous outdoor activity to early morning or evening
Check on others: Residents are urged to check on neighbors and relatives, especially anyone who may not have air conditioning at home.
I wonder which Biblical plague I’ll be experiencing next week. Knowing Georgia’s weather, I’m betting on hail.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.