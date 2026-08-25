Residents across 23 metro Atlanta areas face a Code Orange air quality alert Tuesday. Outdoor air is likely to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Where the alert applies: The alert covers Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry and Pike counties, along with North Fulton and South Fulton.

Who should take care: Children, people sensitive to ozone and those with heart or lung disease should limit long or strenuous outdoor activity.

When ozone is highest: Ozone levels are expected to be highest during the late afternoon and early evening.