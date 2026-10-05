Georgians are paying $3.86 per gallon for regular gas on average, down sharply from last week but nearly a dollar more than they paid a year ago.

What’s happening: The state average fell 33 cents from last week’s $4.19 and sits below the national average of $4.36. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs about $57.90 at the current Georgia price.

The tax break: Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state gas tax through October 29. Lower crude oil prices, which are running in the low $90s per barrel, are also keeping Georgia prices in check.

By the numbers: Georgia’s current average is 3 cents lower than a month ago and 96 cents higher than this time last year. The state’s all-time high was $4.49, set June 15, 2022. Nationally, the all-time high was $5.01, set June 14, 2022.

Where prices are highest and lowest in Georgia:

Most expensive: Atlanta ($3.91), Macon ($3.90), Gainesville ($3.89)

Least expensive: Brunswick ($3.71), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.69), Albany ($3.67)

The national picture: The U.S. average dropped 11 cents from last week to $4.36. September’s national monthly average hit $4.33, a record for that month, beating the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023 by 50 cents.

What AAA says: “Drivers are getting some welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices and Georgia’s suspension of the state gas tax help keep fuel costs in check,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “While gas prices have dipped below $4 a gallon, drivers can save even more by driving efficiently, staying current on vehicle maintenance, and combining errands when possible.”

Ways to pay less: AAA recommends shopping around for the lowest price nearby, paying cash when possible since some stations charge more per gallon for credit card purchases, and signing up for fuel savings programs at grocery stores or gas station chains.

How to use less gas: Keeping your car well-maintained helps it run more efficiently. Combining multiple errands into one trip, avoiding hard acceleration, and staying at or below 50 mph on the highway can all reduce how much fuel you burn. AAA says fuel economy drops significantly at speeds above 50 mph.

Find prices near you: AAA’s Fuel Price Finder tool shows current gas prices by location. The AAA TripTik Travel Planner shows gas and electric charging prices along a planned route.