Several inches of rain fell overnight in Crisp County, leaving roads wet and slick Monday morning, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says.
What to watch for: The sheriff’s office is warning drivers about standing water, debris, and fallen limbs on roadways. Officials say even small amounts of standing water can cause a vehicle to lose traction and slide.
What they’re saying: Drivers should not cross flooded roads, as water depth and road conditions underneath may not be visible. Officials also say headlights should be on and phones should be put away while driving in wet conditions.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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