Several inches of rain fell overnight in Crisp County, leaving roads wet and slick Monday morning, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says.

What to watch for: The sheriff’s office is warning drivers about standing water, debris, and fallen limbs on roadways. Officials say even small amounts of standing water can cause a vehicle to lose traction and slide.

What they’re saying: Drivers should not cross flooded roads, as water depth and road conditions underneath may not be visible. Officials also say headlights should be on and phones should be put away while driving in wet conditions.