Listen to this post

Arctic air is moving across the Midwest, Northeast, and East Coast this week and could last into February, according to the American Red Cross.

What’s Happening: Cold temperatures and wind chills increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. The Red Cross released 10 safety steps for people in affected areas.

What’s Important: Frostbite typically affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes first. Signs include pain, numbness, or skin color changes. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech.

How This Affects Real People: People without adequate heating may need to go to public libraries, shopping malls, or warming centers. Carbon monoxide poisoning becomes a risk when people use ovens, generators, grills, or camp stoves to heat homes.

The Path Forward: The cold weather system is expected to continue affecting the eastern United States into next month, requiring sustained attention to heating safety and checking on vulnerable neighbors.

Stay safe during cold weather with the following essential tips:

Go to a public building or warming center if your home becomes too cold.

Keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from space heaters and fireplaces.

Use battery-powered lights instead of candles.

Never use ovens to heat your home.

Only operate generators, grills, and camp stoves outdoors and away from windows.

Check on neighbors and loved ones regularly.

Walk carefully on snow and ice to avoid slips and falls.

Stay off roads during severe weather when possible.

Dress in layers of loose clothing, including a coat, hat, mittens, water-resistant boots, and a scarf covering your face and mouth.

Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow, and take frequent breaks.

If You See Warning Signs: Get out of the cold immediately if you notice frostbite or hypothermia symptoms. Seek emergency medical care right away. If you feel sick, dizzy, or weak indoors, get to fresh air immediately.

Resources Available: The Red Cross offers a free First Aid app and free Emergency app with weather alerts, open shelter locations, and safety steps. Both apps are available in English and Spanish at redcross.org/apps. Pet safety information is available at redcross.org.