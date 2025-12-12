A cold front moving through Georgia Sunday will bring warm morning temperatures before a sharp drop that could freeze pipes.

What’s Happening: Sunday starts mild in the mid 40s with highs in the 50s by early afternoon. But temperatures will fall fast after sunset, dropping into the 20s before midnight with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

What’s Important: The quick temperature drop combined with strong winds will make Sunday night feel dangerously cold. Pipes could freeze when temperatures hit 20 degrees or below, marking the first real threat of the season.

The Timeline: Freezing temperatures could start as early as 6 p.m. Sunday. Monday morning will see temperatures between 17 and 27 degrees with wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees. Tuesday morning could be even colder but with calmer winds.

What to Expect: Monday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory will likely be issued for the area. Frost is possible Tuesday morning when winds calm down.

The Turnaround: Temperatures will warm up quickly by Wednesday. Highs could reach 70 degrees next weekend, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day potentially in the 70s.