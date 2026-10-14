Two days after a man died at Six Flags Over Georgia, Cobb County Police confirmed Wednesday that the four other people hurt in the same incident were all children and none had life-threatening injuries.

What happened: 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at the Mableton park on October 12 and struck other riders before falling beneath the ride. He was found unresponsive at about 3:58 p.m. and later died. Four other riders were hurt.

What police said: “We have received several inquiries regarding the status of the four passengers that sustained injuries during the tragic incident at Six Flags on October 12, 2026. We understand the community’s concern for these passengers. All of them were transported by ambulance to various area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Because they were all juveniles, no further information can be shared,” Cobb County Police said.

The investigation: Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are handling the case. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed,” police said. Six Flags said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. Reference case number #26066173.