What happened: Adren Mathna was driving a black 2026 Ford F-150 east on Lake Acworth Drive near Kemp Ridge Road around 6:25 a.m. Monday, October 26, when a blue 2021 Toyota Camry pulled into his path. The Toyota had stopped at a stop sign on Kemp Ridge Road before pulling out to cross Lake Acworth Drive heading north, but did not yield to Mathna’s truck. The front of the Toyota hit the right side of the Ford.

What’s important: Mathna, who lived in Dallas, Georgia, initially turned down medical treatment at the scene. He died October 29 from his injuries. A third vehicle, a black 2025 Hyundai Elantra, was stopped in a left turn lane on Lake Acworth Drive at the time of the crash. The drivers of the Toyota and the Hyundai were not hurt.

Still under investigation: Police have not determined where the vehicles came to rest after the crash. The case remains open under case number 26070743.

The path forward: Because Mathna did not die at the scene, the crash is classified as a delayed fatal, which can affect how investigators build their case and what charges, if any, may follow. The outcome of the investigation will likely determine whether the Toyota’s driver faces any criminal or traffic charges for failing to yield.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.