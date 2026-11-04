Democrats are on the verge of taking control of the Georgia House of Representatives for the first time since 2005, with unofficial results showing them leading in enough districts to hold a projected 93-87 majority.

What’s happening: Based on Tuesday’s election results, Democrats have flipped at least eight Republican-held House seats and currently lead in six more that have not yet been called. The Associated Press had called 171 of 180 House races as of Wednesday afternoon, with Democrats holding 87 called seats and Republicans holding 84. Nine races remain uncalled.

The projection: The 93-87 Democratic majority is a snapshot of which candidates are currently leading in each district — not a final result. Democrats need 91 seats to control the chamber. To reach that number based on current standings, they need to win at least four of the six remaining uncalled races where they now lead. Two of those contests are extremely close: Democrat Chris Luchey leads Republican Soo Hong in District 103 by 27 votes, and Democrat Henry James leads Republican Gerald Greene in District 154 by 59 votes. Either race could trigger a recount. Candidates who lose by 0.5% or less may request a recount within two business days of certification.

Before Tuesday: Republicans held 99 House seats. Democrats held 81. Republicans have controlled the chamber since 2005.

Confirmed flips: Eight Republican-held seats have flipped to Democrats so far.

District 19: Cynthia Starke-Jones defeated Joseph Gullett of Dallas.

District 44: Danielle Bell defeated Don Parsons of Marietta.

District 81: Mishael White defeated Noelle Kahaian of Locust Grove.

District 99: Michele Kang defeated Matt Reeves of Duluth.

District 105: Farooq Mughal defeated Sandy Donatucci of Buford.

District 147: Renita Duncan defeated Bethany Ballard of Warner Robins.

District 161: David Dillie defeated Bill Hitchens of Rincon.

District 164: Stephanie O. Burgess defeated Ron Stephens of Savannah.

Republicans also flipped seats: Democrat Eric Gisler of Watkinsville lost his seat, and Republicans lead in one other Democratic-held district.

What a Democratic majority would mean: If Democrats hold their projected majority when the new House convenes in January 2027, they would control which bills come up for a vote, who chairs committees, and how the state budget is shaped through the House Appropriations Committee. Current Democratic minority leader Carolyn Hugley is positioned to become House speaker — which would make her the first Black woman to hold that office in Georgia. Her stated priorities include Medicaid expansion, early childhood education, and affordability. Republicans are expected to retain a narrow majority in the state Senate, which would limit what Democrats could pass into law.

The path forward: County election officials have until Monday, November 9, to certify local results. The Georgia secretary of state has until November 20 to certify statewide results. The new House convenes in January 2027.