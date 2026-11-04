Democrats have officially flipped the Georgia House of Representatives, ending more than two decades of Republican rule in the chamber after Tuesday’s elections.

What’s Happening: Democrats won a net of 10 seats, surpassing the 91-seat threshold needed for a majority in the 180-member chamber. Unofficial tallies show Democrats holding 93 seats to Republicans’ 86, with one race still potentially headed to a runoff.

What’s Important: This is the first time Democrats have held a majority in the Georgia House since after the 2004 elections, a span of 22 years. Democrats defeated at least 12 sitting Republican members to get there. House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley is set to become the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the Georgia House when the new majority convenes in January.

What We Know: All 236 seats in the Georgia state legislature were on the ballot Tuesday. The House flip was part of a broader Democratic night in Georgia, which also included Keisha Lance Bottoms winning the governor’s race, making her the nation’s first Black woman elected governor. Republicans held onto a narrowed majority in the state Senate, meaning the two parties will share power in state government.

Hugley’s Message: At a press conference Wednesday, Hugley said she wants to work with Republicans in both chambers. “Good speakers are the ones who provide an opportunity for every member to be heard,” she said.

Priorities: The incoming Democratic majority has identified expanding Medicaid, addressing rising costs, and supporting struggling hospitals as top priorities. The new majority is also expected to back Governor-elect Bottoms’ policy agenda.

The Path Forward: With Republicans still controlling the state Senate, Democrats will need to negotiate across the aisle to move legislation. The new majority is set to convene in January, and the divided government dynamic will likely shape how far Democrats can push their agenda in the first session.