Drivers in Lawrenceville will face a tough commute today as city crews shut down a key traffic lane on Jackson Street.
🚧 Why It Matters: Your morning drive could take much longer if you normally use Jackson Street or turn right from East Crogan Street. Plan extra time or find a new route.
🚗 What’s Happening: Starting at 8 a.m. today, one southbound lane on Jackson Street will close between East Crogan Street and Luckie Street. The right turn lane from East Crogan to Jackson Street will also be blocked.
⏰ The Timeline: City workers expect the closure to last at least one full day. Crews will work from 8 am to 5 pm, but the road could stay closed longer if needed.
🔄 Getting Around: The city will put up detour signs to help drivers find other routes. Look for these signs if you get stuck in the area.
B.T. Clark
