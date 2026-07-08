Two right lanes of I-75/85 southbound are shut down near Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta after a vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning.

What’s happening: The closure is at mile marker 247.3 in Fulton County, just before the I-20 interchange. Traffic camera footage shows orange cones blocking the right lanes, with emergency vehicles on the shoulder.

What this means for you: Drivers heading south through downtown Atlanta on I-75/85 can expect backups and find an alternate route. The estimated clearance time has already passed, so conditions may still be active.

The path forward: No updated clearance time has been issued. Drivers can check 511ga.org or the Georgia 511 app for real-time conditions before traveling through the area.