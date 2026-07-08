Two right lanes of I-75/85 southbound are shut down near Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta after a vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning.
What’s happening: The closure is at mile marker 247.3 in Fulton County, just before the I-20 interchange. Traffic camera footage shows orange cones blocking the right lanes, with emergency vehicles on the shoulder.
What this means for you: Drivers heading south through downtown Atlanta on I-75/85 can expect backups and find an alternate route. The estimated clearance time has already passed, so conditions may still be active.
The path forward: No updated clearance time has been issued. Drivers can check 511ga.org or the Georgia 511 app for real-time conditions before traveling through the area.
A 63-year-old from Acworth got 10 years behind bars for his road rage incident because he chose to fire 14 rounds into the driver’s side of another car while stopped at a red light. This is not how a civilized society behaves.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.