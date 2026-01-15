Listen to this post

Two people died in a traffic accident on Abercorn Street in Savannah on Thursday.

What’s Happening: Savannah Police closed northbound Abercorn Street between Montgomery Crossroads and Television Circle while investigating the crash. The road closure is causing traffic delays in the area.

What’s Important: Police have not released information about what caused the crash, when it happened, or the identities of the people who died.

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Police will likely release more details about the crash once they complete their initial investigation and notify families. The road will remain closed until the investigation at the scene is complete.

“Adulthood is not a competitive sport. You don’t get a medal for being the busiest. Take time to breathe, nap, and stare at the ceiling contemplating your next snack.”