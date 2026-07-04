Drivers heading to tonight’s Fourth of July fireworks in Carrollton should know the roads around the will change once the show starts — and again when it ends.

What’s happening: Streets leading to the event are open now, but once the fireworks begin, the curve on Ben Scott Boulevard between Grisham Stadium and the tennis courts will be blocked. No one will be able to drive through that stretch during the show.

When the show ends: Where you parked determines how you get out.

Parked on the stadium side? You’ll exit through the north end of campus on Wedgewood Drive, Trojan Drive, or Oak Avenue.

Parked near the tennis courts? You’ll exit through the south end of campus on Tom Reeve Drive toward Hays Mill Road, or on Ben Scott Boulevard toward the Highway 166 Bypass.

Police presence: Officers will be at the intersections of the Highway 166 Bypass and Ben Scott Boulevard to direct traffic. They’ll stay until the roads clear.