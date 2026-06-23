What’s Happening: The outages are at US Highway 27 at Lee and Gordon Mill Road and US Highway 27 at Lafayette Road. Power crews are working to get the lights back on.

What This Means for You: Both intersections must be treated as four-way stops until the signals are restored. Give yourself extra time and watch for utility crews working near the road.

The Path Forward: The Chickamauga Police Department has not given a timeline for when power will be restored to the signals.