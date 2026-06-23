CHICKAMAUGA — Drivers in Chickamauga are running into dark traffic lights on Highway 27 Tuesday morning after overnight storms knocked out signals at two intersections.
What’s Happening: The outages are at US Highway 27 at Lee and Gordon Mill Road and US Highway 27 at Lafayette Road. Power crews are working to get the lights back on.
What This Means for You: Both intersections must be treated as four-way stops until the signals are restored. Give yourself extra time and watch for utility crews working near the road.
The Path Forward: The Chickamauga Police Department has not given a timeline for when power will be restored to the signals.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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