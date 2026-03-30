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Washington County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 22-year-old Tennille man tied to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

What’s Happening: Derrion Daquan Yorker, 22, of Tennille, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Waco Mill Road in Tennille. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted the update Sunday, March 29.

What’s Important: The crash killed at least one person. The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name or further details about what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash or Yorker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.