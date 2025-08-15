If you drive past North Springs or Riverwood on a school day, mind your speed. Sandy Springs says its school-zone cameras are back on and ticketing drivers who push it.

🚸 Why It Matters: Kids are crossing. Buses are loading. One distracted minute can change a family’s year. The city’s automated cameras raise the odds drivers actually slow down when it counts.

🚦 What’s Happening: Sandy Springs has partnered with RedSpeed to run automated speed cameras at North Springs High School and Riverwood International Charter School, according to the city. The School Zone Safety Program uses license-plate recognition and high-definition video to monitor speeds and flag urgent safety alerts, including vehicles tied to Temporary Protection Orders and Amber Alerts.

⏰ When They’re On:

School days only: cameras operate from one hour before the first bell through one hour after dismissal.

During the one-hour windows before and after school, the flashing beacons are on and the limit is 25 mph.

During the school day between those windows, the beacons are off—but the 35 mph limit still applies and is enforced.

💵 What It’ll Cost You:

Citations start at 11 mph over the posted limit, per the city.

Fines: $75 for the first ticket, $125 for each one after that.

These are civil citations. No points. No insurance hits.

🔎 Between the Lines: The warning signs are up. If you miss them, the cameras won’t. The city says the goal is compliance, not gotcha.

🧭 Catch Up Quick: Automated enforcement has become a go-to tool across metro Atlanta school zones. Sandy Springs says pairing cameras with real-time alerts helps police focus on the drivers and situations that need attention fast.

🌆 The Big Picture: Even careful drivers forget when school’s in session or when that beacon flips on. Clear rules—and steady enforcement—close that gap. The city’s message is simple: watch the signs, know the hours, and keep it under the limit where kids walk.

🛑 Bottom Line For Drivers: If you’re near North Springs or Riverwood on a school day, slow down. The cameras are working. So are the citations.

📚 The Sources: City of Sandy Springs; RedSpeed School Zone Safety.