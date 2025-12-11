A semi truck flipped onto its side on I-575 north Thursday afternoon, forcing lane closures that backed up traffic across Woodstock.

What’s Happening: All lanes reopened at 4:04 p.m. after the overturned tractor-trailer on I-575 north just past Exit 9 reduced traffic to a single lane, according to Woodstock Police.

What’s Important: The truck rollover created heavy traffic backups throughout the entire city. Emergency crews worked for hours to upright and remove the overturned commercial vehicle from the highway shoulder.

The Big Picture: Large truck crashes on I-575 create particularly severe traffic problems because of the time needed to clear the scene. The highway serves as a major freight corridor connecting Cherokee County to metro Atlanta, making any extended closure disruptive to both commuters and commercial traffic.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Highway 92 as a result of the wreck.